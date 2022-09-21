City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods.

“Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels.

A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park property.

It serves multiple purposes, everything from a home to a place for her non-profit organization Blue River Forest Experience.

“Helping children and families with therapy and nature,” said Daniels.

Which is why you’ll find a number of trails and setups for kids around the property, but it’s also used very frequently as a short-term rental including on Airbnb.

“I have 10 acres and it’s highly taxed so, I do whatever I can to bring in a little extra income,” said Daniels.

As short-term rentals are becoming more and more popular in Overland Park, the city has been looking to address issues surrounding them.

City staff conducted a study back in April and found more than 80% of residents support a nuisance party ordinance.

Now a new one goes into effect next Tuesday.

The ordinance will give the Overland Park police department an additional tool for dealing with properties where people are violating noise ordinances, using drugs or alcohol illegally, damaging property, littering, creating parking or traffic issues and more.

Currently if police are called out to a party getting out of hand, they can only write citations for the individuals physically at the party.

The new ordinance will allow Overland Park police officers to issue penalties of up to $500 against the renter or owner of the problem properties for these violations.

“Helps create a better sense of community in the neighborhood and holds everybody kind of accountable for what goes on, on their property,” said Meg Ralph, the communications manager for Overland Park.

Luckily for Daniels the only loud noises coming from her property are mainly the animals but knowing that what other Airbnb’s do in the city directly impacts her source of income, she understands the move.

“Applying it to everyone probably just makes it easy for them and I’m sure it isn’t fair to everyone, but I can understand why they need to do that in certain areas,” says Daniels.

This is one of the city’s first steps of regulations since the study and city officials said they plan to revisit the issue of short-term rentals in the future.

Which Daniels hopes they don’t plan to change too much.

“The city should be there to not only protect from noise but also people that are just trying to make a living and trying to stay in their homes,” said Daniels.

If you have any issues about short-term or long-term rentals in your area, you are asked to use the city’s OP Cares System to report problems.

