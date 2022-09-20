Aging & Style
Smithville school bus driver cited for careless driving in rollover incident

A school bus overturned in Clay County just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 12, injuring two elementary students and the bus driver.(By the Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old woman was cited for traffic citation after a school bus rollover sent her and two students to the hospital.

Alissa Batliner, a driver for DS Bus Lines, was distracted at the time of the crash on the morning of Sept. 12, “went off the roadway and then overcorrected, resulting in the bus ending up on its side.”

The school bus overturned in Clay County near Mount Olivet Road and NE 120th Street, blocking both lanes of traffic. First responders and Good Samaritans helped 30 students get off the bus.

Two children and Batliner were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and they were treated and released that afternoon. The Smithville elementary school students on the bus ranged in age from 5 to 12, police said.

