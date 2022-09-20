Police cracking down Tuesday at railroad crossings

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - You’ll see an extra law enforcement presence near railroad crossings Tuesday.

Law enforcement will be at rail crossings all day handing out safety cards to drivers and pedestrians, and issuing warnings and citations to violators.

It’s part of National Rail Safety Week — an effort to decrease train track deaths, which reached a 14-year high in 2021.

This comes less than three months since an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, MO, killing four people and injuring about 150 more.

“You’ve got to always remind yourself those kind of things can happen,” Tim Hull, executive director for Missouri Operation Lifesaver, said. “For me as a driver, what can I do to make that not happen?”

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 900 people were killed on U.S. railroads in 2021, marking the deadliest year since 2007.

Federal statistics show a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the U.S. More than half of those collisions happen at crossings equipped with lights and gates.

“The one message we try to get out to drivers is any time is train time,” Hull said. “Trains don’t run on a schedule. They can be out there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even on holidays – trains are running.”

