OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35.

The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition.

The off-ramp will be closed until further notice, police said.

