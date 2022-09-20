Missouri prosecutor advocates for man who has served 24 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Lamar Johnson was 21 years old when he became the focus of a murder investigation in St. Louis, Missouri.

At the time, he was a young father with a baby and 2 year-old.

“I’ve lost a lot. This destroyed whatever closeness I could have developed with my daughters. My mother is older now. And uhm I’m not there to really take care of her like I’d like. It’s been hard it’s just been hard,” Lamar Johnson said.

One eyewitness identified Johnson as the shooter even though the suspect wore a full black ski mask that completely covered his mouth.

The case lacked physical evidence and relied heavily on that key eyewitness and testimony police uncovered about motive.

“I’m innocent I had nothing whatsoever to do with this crime. I don’t think anyone can look at this case and not realize and see what happened,” Lamar Johnson said.

Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He has always maintained his innocence.

Midwest Innocence Project investigates

Johnson first approached the Midwest Innocence Project more than a decade ago. He was eventually assigned a lawyer and private investigator.

The team kept hearing about payoffs and shoddy police work.

Other people have confessed to the crime. One wrote:

“I know Lamar Johnson is innocent of that crime because I was there and Lamar Johnson was not there.”

The MIP brought their findings to Saint Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her new Convictions Integrity Unit.

Convictions Integrity Unit Investigates uncovers new information

Gardner’s office released its own report concluding that Johnson’s case was mishandled by both police and prosecutors.

She revealed that police fabricated information including the motive in the case.

The report calls the investigation improper and claims detectives used contained unconstitutional police tactics.

But the most jaw dropping find was that the only eyewitness was given $4,000 in payments through a victim’s compensation fund. It was for moving and other expenses.

The report also questions how a man was tried and convicted of murder based on eyewitness identification when the assailant’s face was fully covered in a mask.

She begins her report pointing out that prosecutors should “protect the innocent as well as prosecute the guilty.”

Her unit uncovered physical evidence of compensation that the defense team was unable to obtain. It’s now a key exhibit in the case.

MIP and Prosecutor Join forces

Johnson heads to court tomorrow. The prosecutor and MIP have now joined forces. They are asking a judge to grant a new trial. That should set off a legal chain of events that will hopefully sent Johnson free.

Johnson’s legal team has praise for the prosecutor’s search for the truth even though it shines a painful light on police and prosecutors.

“The evidence of Lamar Johnson’s innocence is overwhelming. It was always overwhelming. It was overwhelming at that time of trial, but misconduct by law enforcement and the Circuit Attorney’s office kept it from coming to light,” said Tricia Bushnell, Executive Director of the Midwest Innocence Project and attorney for Johnson.

Johnson says he is grateful for the support from both sides.

“I appreciate all the attention and I am definitely grateful to Mrs. Garder’s office for uh… excuse me… for just taking another look at the case. And I hope that people will… the right people will acknowledge what she realizes that I didn’t’ do this. And I will be allowed to go home,” said Johnson.

