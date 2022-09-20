Aging & Style
Maries County, Mo. man dies in house explosion

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.
The Maries County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house explosion on Tuesday morning.

Wayne Boeckman died in the propane explosion. Emergency crews did not know if Boeckman was home at the time of the blast.

“We were unsure if Mr. Beckman was home or not. We spent a few hours trying to confirm it through family or friends or employers”,” said Chief Deputy Scott Johns.

Emergency personnel responded to the explosion around 3 a.m. off State Highway V near Vienna. The state fire marshal will investigate what caused the explosion. Investigators have asked drivers to avoid the area.

The explosion never caused a fire, but debris was spread dozens of yards away, like clothing, family photos, and even a high school diploma.

“It’s a very large, compressed explosion suspected to be propane as the fuel source, the ignition still undetermined,” said Chief Deputy Scott Johns.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

