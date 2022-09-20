Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

How your evergreen could be used as the governor’s Christmas tree in Jefferson City holiday festivities

The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking public entries for the next Governor's...
The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking public entries for the next Governor's Mansion Christmas tree, to serve as the centerpiece for holiday festivities in Jefferson City.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is turning to the public in its search for the next Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree.

The department is taking public entries for an evergreen that will serve as the centerpiece of holiday festivities at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.

The chosen entrant will receive a personal “thank you” from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which is usually the first week of December.

The Conservation Department’s website outlines the requirements, stating:

Entries must be …

  • An eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar
  • At least 40 feet tall
  • Fully branched on all four sides
  • Accessible by MDC equipment, such as large trucks
  • Given at no cost to MDC
  • Submitted by Oct. 10 so MDC staff can review them for the current year. Indicate whether your tree will be available after this year (and for how long).

Include the following information

  • Pictures from several angles and distances
  • Street address and Google map link
  • Telephone contact information and email address

Send by email or regular mail

holidaytrees@mdc.mo.govMissouri Department of ConservationAttn: Holiday TreeBox 180Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates are asking Kansas City to give landmark status to save the buildings at 31st and Main...
31st & Main could be spared demolition if given historic recognition
Advocates are asking Kansas City to give landmark status to save the buildings at 31st and Main...
Buildings at 31st and Main could be spared from demolition
Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his...
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home
The judge’s sentence forbids him from ever working in health care or any occupation in the...
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud