How your evergreen could be used as the governor’s Christmas tree in Jefferson City holiday festivities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is turning to the public in its search for the next Governor’s Mansion Christmas tree.

The department is taking public entries for an evergreen that will serve as the centerpiece of holiday festivities at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.

The chosen entrant will receive a personal “thank you” from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which is usually the first week of December.

The Conservation Department’s website outlines the requirements, stating:

Entries must be …

An eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar

At least 40 feet tall

Fully branched on all four sides

Accessible by MDC equipment, such as large trucks

Given at no cost to MDC

Submitted by Oct. 10 so MDC staff can review them for the current year. Indicate whether your tree will be available after this year (and for how long).

Include the following information

Pictures from several angles and distances

Street address and Google map link

Telephone contact information and email address

Send by email or regular mail

holidaytrees@mdc.mo.govMissouri Department of ConservationAttn: Holiday TreeBox 180Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180

