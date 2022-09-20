Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected again Tuesday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For Tuesday, we have another Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day. Dangerous heat is expected again, with high temperatures that could match or break records. We’re forecasting a high of 97 degrees. The record for Sept. 20 is 95 degrees, which was set back in 1948! If our morning low doesn’t drop below 75 degrees, that would set a new record for the warmest low temperature for the day as well. The good news is that a cold front will swing through on Wednesday, knocking our temperatures below normal by the time we hit Thursday afternoon. This front will also bring some moisture, which means scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. After that, another bump in temperatures returns over the weekend. Highs will get back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

