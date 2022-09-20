Emporia High School football team under investigation for report of battery

EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating the Emporia High School football team following allegations of battery involving some of the players.

A police report was filed on Aug. 22, which lists the high school’s address.

Since the incident involves juveniles, there is little public information released. However, the report states that the incident was battery with a personal weapon.

KCTV5 reached out the school district for comment. They gave a statement that said, in part:

“Emporia Public Schools has been and will continue to work with the police department during the investigation involving some members of the EHS football team. The administration began their investigation as soon as the concerns were brought to their attention.”

According to school officials, they reached out to police right away as they gathered the incident needed to include law enforcement.

The school district said they aren’t able to comment further about the investigation or student consequences due to confidentiality.

