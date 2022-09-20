Aging & Style
Emporia High School football team under investigation for report of battery

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating the Emporia High School football team following allegations of battery involving some of the players.

A police report was filed on Aug. 22, which lists the high school’s address.

Since  the incident involves juveniles, there is little public information released. However, the report states that the incident was battery with a personal weapon.

KCTV5 reached out the school district for comment. They gave a statement that said, in part:

According to school officials, they reached out to police right away as they gathered the incident needed to include law enforcement.

The school district said they aren’t able to comment further about the investigation or student consequences due to confidentiality.

