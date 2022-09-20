Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who talked to a Michael Hendricks about purchasing a chest freezer last spring.

The police said that they are looking for people who spoke with the Grain Valley, Missouri, man as part of “an active felony investigation.”

Right now, it seems that they simply want to speak with individuals who had “social media contact” with him in the spring of 2021 regarding “the purchase of a chest style freezer.”

The communication could have been via Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or something similar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Larkey at 816-316-4910.

No further details are available from police at this time.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage from Aug. 2021, however, both a man named Michael Hendricks and a woman named Maggie Ybarra were charged with first-degree murder after a missing person’s body was found buried on Hendricks’ property in Grain Valley in July. That missing person was Kensie Aubry of Independence, Missouri.

The police department has not explicitly stated that this is the same Michael Hendricks they’re mentioning today.

However, that would explain what they mean when they say they’re seeking information “for an active felony investigation.”

