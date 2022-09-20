Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside Arkansas-MSU football game

Football fans head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to watch Arkansas play Georgia...
Football fans head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to watch Arkansas play Georgia during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose, officials said.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside Saturday’s game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Fayetteville television station KNWA.

A police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s sport utility vehicle. A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find “two males with bloody faces,” the report states.

After speaking with Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body” and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,” the officer reported.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages from the station and The Associated Press seeking comment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road.
Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash
Police are cracking down on unsafe behavior near railroads, as we enter Rail Safety Week.
Police cracking down Tuesday at railroad crossings
Police are cracking down on unsafe behavior near railroads, as we enter Rail Safety Week.
Police cracking down on dangerous railway crossing behaviors for Rail Safety Week
Advocates are asking Kansas City to give landmark status to save the buildings at 31st and Main...
31st & Main could be spared demolition if given historic recognition