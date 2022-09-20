31st & Main could be spared demolition if given historic recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Historic Kansas City is working to save the buildings at 31st Street and Main Street, asking the City Planning Commission to give the area a historic designation.

The commission will review the recommendation and make a decision on what will happen to the four buildings at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

A new KC Streetcar route is being constructed right now just outside the building doors, so the Historic Preservation Commission wants these buildings to stay as they are rather than what a builder has in mind.

Developer Doug Price of PriceMgmtCo. bought the four buildings at 31st and Main five years ago with no development plan. Price presented at a Historic Preservation Commission hearing a concept for redevelopment that calls for a recreation of the buildings into a 12-story residential project.

The Historic Preservation Commission voted 6-0 to support the historic designation.

The four buildings, dating back to 1888 with the Jeserich Building, are covered in rich history, despite the beat-up exterior facing the streets. The other three buildings---the Ward, Union Hill Commons Atrium, and the building on East 31st were all built in the 1900s.

The landmark designation request is getting backup from City Council members Katheryn Shields and Eric Bunch. It’s supported by Historic Kansas City, the Union Hill Neighborhood Association, and has more than 70 letters of support to the Historic Preservation Commission.

