Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

31st & Main could be spared demolition if given historic recognition

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Historic Kansas City is working to save the buildings at 31st Street and Main Street, asking the City Planning Commission to give the area a historic designation.

The commission will review the recommendation and make a decision on what will happen to the four buildings at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

A new KC Streetcar route is being constructed right now just outside the building doors, so the Historic Preservation Commission wants these buildings to stay as they are rather than what a builder has in mind.

Developer Doug Price of PriceMgmtCo. bought the four buildings at 31st and Main five years ago with no development plan. Price presented at a Historic Preservation Commission hearing a concept for redevelopment that calls for a recreation of the buildings into a 12-story residential project.

The Historic Preservation Commission voted 6-0 to support the historic designation.

The four buildings, dating back to 1888 with the Jeserich Building, are covered in rich history, despite the beat-up exterior facing the streets. The other three buildings---the Ward, Union Hill Commons Atrium, and the building on East 31st were all built in the 1900s.

The landmark designation request is getting backup from City Council members Katheryn Shields and Eric Bunch. It’s supported by Historic Kansas City, the Union Hill Neighborhood Association, and has more than 70 letters of support to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Advocates are asking Kansas City to give landmark status to save the buildings at 31st and Main...
Buildings at 31st and Main could be spared from demolition
The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking public entries for the next Governor's...
How your evergreen could be used as the governor’s Christmas tree in Jefferson City holiday festivities
Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his...
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home
The judge’s sentence forbids him from ever working in health care or any occupation in the...
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud