Woman dead following shooting inside Shawnee apartment, police questioning 2

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 24-year-old woman is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Shawnee.

Police were called out to the 7400 block of Flint to investigate a reported medical emergency.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, they heard what sounded like gunshots from inside the building, along with someone trying to leave the scene.

Authorities found a 24-year-old woman who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Two individuals are being questioned.

Police consider the case a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this case, contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

