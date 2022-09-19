Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Novel

Novel.
Novel.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meet Novel!

This sweet, 11-year-old girl came from a terrible neglect case along with two other dogs. They were each tied up on chains around the property. They were in the elements year-round, with no shelter other than an abandoned RV that one was “lucky enough” to be chained to. The dogs were starved to death and never received any meals except for the occasional toss of dry cereal bits.

Novel sometimes does okay with other dogs. Due to her past trauma and starvation, she does get pretty food aggressive. Because of that, she would probably do best in an adult-only home.

Novel has come so far, escaped her past life, and is so ready to learn what a real home is!

To adopt for foster Novel, click here to fill out a form.

