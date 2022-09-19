NFL suspends Willie Gay 4 games for January criminal damage arrest, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting linebacker Willie Gay will miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL announced Monday it has suspended Gay in reference to his January arrest where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park.

Willie Gay’s suspension stems from a January arrest for misdemeanor property damage after an argument with the mother of his son. He agreed to a pre-trial diversion program in June. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Charging documents stated Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It was classified as a domestic violence offense.

Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000. The Chiefs linebacker agreed to a pre-trial diversion hearing in June.

He will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster following the team’s Week 6 game matchup against Buffalo.

