Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

NFL suspends Willie Gay 4 games for January criminal damage arrest, per report

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting linebacker Willie Gay will miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL announced Monday it has suspended Gay in reference to his January arrest where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park.

Charging documents stated Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It was classified as a domestic violence offense.

Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000. The Chiefs linebacker agreed to a pre-trial diversion hearing in June.

He will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster following the team’s Week 6 game matchup against Buffalo.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shawn Parcells
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Brendan Hunt, winner of the award for outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso", and Jason...
Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt announced as headliners for Thundergong!
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
Kansas flag
Settlement mandated report indicates Kansas’ child welfare system improving