KCPD subject to civil rights investigation regarding employment practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will be under investigation by the Department of Justice, interim police chief Joseph Mabin announced.

A release stated the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ is looking into employment practices by the Kansas City Police Department.

“It is the policy and practice of the Board of Police Commissioners and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department to provide a work atmosphere free of perceived discrimination and harassment,” Mabin stated. “I am committed to ensuring every member experiences a safe and fair work environment and every applicant received fair treatment throughout the hiring process.”

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.