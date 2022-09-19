Aging & Style
Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt announced as headliners for Thundergong!

Brendan Hunt, winner of the award for outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso", and Jason...
Brendan Hunt, winner of the award for outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso", and Jason Sudeikis, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and the award for outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso" pose for a photo at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Dan Steinberg | Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live will get a taste of both at Thundergong! at the Uptown Theater.

Organizers announced Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Brendan Hunt as the first celebrity entertainers for the charity event on Nov. 12.

The event partners with Steps of Faith Foundation, an organization “dedicated to providing prosthetic care, hope, and comfort to amputees needing financial support.”

Sudeikis, who calls Kansas City his hometown and recently was awarded an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, is hosting the event.

Fred Armisen arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the...
Fred Armisen arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Armisen, who like Sudeikis is an SNL alum, is also known for starring in Portlandia and performing on Late Night with Seth Myers.

Hunt helped write Ted Lasso and starred as Coach Beard.

More celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

