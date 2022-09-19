Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt announced as headliners for Thundergong!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live will get a taste of both at Thundergong! at the Uptown Theater.

Organizers announced Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Brendan Hunt as the first celebrity entertainers for the charity event on Nov. 12.

Thundergong! is a night of unforgettable musical performances and loads of laughs as we come together to help uninsured and underinsured amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need – restoring mobility and restoring possibilities.

The event partners with Steps of Faith Foundation, an organization “dedicated to providing prosthetic care, hope, and comfort to amputees needing financial support.”

Sudeikis, who calls Kansas City his hometown and recently was awarded an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, is hosting the event.

Fred Armisen arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Armisen, who like Sudeikis is an SNL alum, is also known for starring in Portlandia and performing on Late Night with Seth Myers.

Hunt helped write Ted Lasso and starred as Coach Beard.

More celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23.

