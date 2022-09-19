Hit-and-run involving 2 trucks, Winnebago on US 71 Highway leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person who had stopped to help a stalled-out Winnebago on northbound U.S. Highway 71 was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a Winnebago Minnie experienced engine trouble and broke down Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on the highway near 85th Street.

A Dodge Ram 1500 Conversion which had been driving behind the RV stopped and put on emergency flashers. The drivers of the two vehicles were friends, en route to taking the Winnebago to one of their residences, police said.

As the two people sat in the Dodge truck waiting for help, a Chevrolet Silverado ran into the back of the Dodge truck, forcing the vehicle into the back of the Winnebago.

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene of the crash.

According to a crash report, the driver of the Chevrolet got out of the truck and ran off.

The Winnebago driver was not injured, police reported. Highway traffic was closed in the area for about 3 1/2 hours.

