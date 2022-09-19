Federal court to determine if Roger Golubski can be released on bond

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Former police detective Roger Golubski is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday afternoon.

During his court appearance, the disgraced ex-Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer will learn if he is granted bond conditions and what his conditions for release might be.

Golubski was charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights, accused of sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Friday describing the graphic details of the allegations against the former detective, saying he is “more dangerous—not less—today.” They stated their investigation has brought to light Golubski’s tendencies to keep “tabs” on and threaten his victims. They also pointed out he faces a potential life sentence.

ALSO READ: Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.

Golubski’s court appearance has been set for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.