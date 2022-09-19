Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge ruled Monday afternoon.

Golubski was charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights, accused of sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law.

The judge cited his medical conditions and that he has not exhibited bad behavior in six years as reasons for him to not have pre-trial detention.

Golubski requires frequent dialysis. He also had cardio rehab twice a week. His public defender said that, while he was in custody, he was not getting the insulin or medical treatment he requires.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Friday describing the graphic details of the allegations against the former detective, saying he is “more dangerous—not less—today.” They stated their investigation has brought to light Golubski’s tendencies to keep “tabs” on and threaten his victims. They also pointed out he faces a potential life sentence.

Golubski’s next court appearance is a pre-trial and criminal case management set for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Ophelia Williams is one accuser. She said she’s disgusted, not surprised, at the judge’s decision.

She struggled to put her feelings into words.

“Very disappointing. Very,” Williams said.

The social justice group More2 released the following statement:

Racism and the nation’s criminal legal system operate hand in hand. The system is not blind. We, at Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, MORE2, continue to strive to eradicate the inequities in this system at every turn. Golubski is free because he is white and a cop and the system is racist.

