Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home

A sketch of Roger Golubski appearing in federal court on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
A sketch of Roger Golubski appearing in federal court on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.(Marci Aylward)
By Greg Dailey and Angie Ricono
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge ruled Monday afternoon.

Golubski was charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights, accused of sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law.

The judge cited his medical conditions and that he has not exhibited bad behavior in six years as reasons for him to not have pre-trial detention.

Golubski requires frequent dialysis. He also had cardio rehab twice a week. His public defender said that, while he was in custody, he was not getting the insulin or medical treatment he requires.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Friday describing the graphic details of the allegations against the former detective, saying he is “more dangerous—not less—today.” They stated their investigation has brought to light Golubski’s tendencies to keep “tabs” on and threaten his victims. They also pointed out he faces a potential life sentence.

Golubski’s next court appearance is a pre-trial and criminal case management set for Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

Ophelia Williams is one accuser. She said she’s disgusted, not surprised, at the judge’s decision.

She struggled to put her feelings into words.

“Very disappointing. Very,” Williams said.

The social justice group More2 released the following statement:

ALSO READ: Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shawn Parcells
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the...
NFL suspends Willie Gay 4 games for January criminal damage arrest, per report
Brendan Hunt, winner of the award for outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso", and Jason...
Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Brendan Hunt announced as headliners for Thundergong!
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders