Eligible for student loan relief? Here are the 3 steps you need to take.

President Joe Biden announced nearly a month ago that his administration is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000.

Biden also said he is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona tweeted three steps for those who might be eligible for the debt forgiveness:

A simple application will launch by early October (date TBD) Once completed, borrowers will be notified on next steps. (check your email inbox) Fill out application before Nov. 15 to receive relief before the payment period ends

