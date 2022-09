KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In this Aging & Style, we thought it was only fitting to touch on the sense of style for which Queen Elizabeth will forever be admired.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look back at that style — during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign — that was ahead of its time.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.