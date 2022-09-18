Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week!
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week!(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below.

Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West.

St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27.

Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14.

Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24.

Last week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints following their 28-13 win over Blue Valley Northwest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Singer shuts down Red Sox, Royals beat Boston 9-0
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown during the first...
Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception...
Missouri defeats Abilene Christian in warmup for SEC play
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State football suffers first loss in final non-conference game against Tulane