Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.

The crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. Sunday morning. Both the 26-year-old and a 29-year-old male passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a safety device, according to the crash report.

