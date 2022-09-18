Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.

The crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. Sunday morning. Both the 26-year-old and a 29-year-old male passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Neither was wearing a safety device, according to the crash report.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown during the first...
Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30
Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday.
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road