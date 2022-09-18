Rollover accident sees Jeep strike tree, injuring 4 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover accident Saturday night around 7:14 p.m. left multiple people with critical injuries.

According to Kansas City Missouri Police, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on I-70 at a very high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. With the Jeep in the first lane of traffic, the driver swerved across three lanes in attempt to take the curved exit ramp at 31st Street.

During that attempt, the driver lost control, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway and begin flipping over multiple times down the embankment. While flipping, police said the vehicle struck a large tree, ejecting two of the vehicle’s adult occupants.

Two other adults and a 3-month-old infant remained inside the vehicle.

Police said no one was wearing a seatbelt. The infant was strapped into her car seat, but the car seat was not secured to the vehicle’s seat.

The Jeep’s driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other three passengers were transported to an area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

Police said the 3-month-old did not appear to be injured as a result of the crash.

