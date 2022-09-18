Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Report: Former Jayhawk signs with New York Knicks

Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives on Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, left, during...
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives on Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Mykhailiuk spent this summer playing in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament for Ukraine.

During his time at Kansas, the Ukrainian guard was a part of a Jayhawk team that reached the Final Four in 2018.

Mykhailiuk most recently played for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 NBA season. He’s also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) escapes a tackle by Houston defensive lineman Nelson...
KU QB Jalon Daniels wins Walter Camp National Player of the Week award
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Football Team of the Week!
VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week
Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Singer shuts down Red Sox, Royals beat Boston 9-0
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown during the first...
Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30