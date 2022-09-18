Aging & Style
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road.(KC SCOUT)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road.

The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

