Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road.

According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.

Chatmon, a Kansas City, Kansas, native, was taken to the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road

The crash occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Multiple lanes in the area were closed as a result.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown during the first...
Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30
Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday.
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road