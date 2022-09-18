Aging & Style
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.

Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat. Prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony for the March 2020 incident.

The 51-year-old Garnier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he never intended to make a threat and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor to avoid many more months in jail.

