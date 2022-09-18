FORECAST: Clouds and rain clear out Sunday morning making way for hot afternoon

Showers and storms from very early this morning will continue to wind down with dry weather in store for the afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The feels like temperatures will be close to the triple digits during the hottest part of the day with little relief from the heat even at night. Monday and Tuesday we’ll be watching potential record high temperatures before our next cold front arrives on Wednesday.

Depending on the timing of this next front will determine how much cooler we’ll get on Wednesday afternoon, but either way relief from the heat will move in by the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.