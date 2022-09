BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) -- Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 40 Highway and Adams Dairy Road.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point.

Also unknown is what led up to the shooting.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

