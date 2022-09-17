Aging & Style
‘Spooky season’ kicks off as haunted houses welcome guests back in at the West Bottoms

The season will last through Nov. 5 on Friday and Saturday nights.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) – Haunted house season is underway as The Edge of Hell and The Beast had their opening night Friday.

Those with the attractions told KCTV5 that opening ahead of the month of October gives families extra time to plan a visit.

“With school schedules and a lot of activities, the weekends are the best time for them to be able to do that,” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, known as the “Queen of Haunts”.

The season will last through Nov. 5 on Friday and Saturday nights.

The attractions will also be open Thursdays Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Sundays Oct. 23 and 30.

Single tickets start at $35.

You can find more information here.

