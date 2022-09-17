Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries.

Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.

There, police said the Tahoe was struck by a gray Honda Accord that was also traveling northbound on US 169 Highway.

The crash occurred at 9:41 p.m. Friday night.

The unrestrained driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the Honda refused medical treatment at the scene.

All lanes of northbound US 169 Highway were closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

