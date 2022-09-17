Mother raises awareness to dangers of fentanyl after son’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 300 people came to Corey Wontorski’s celebration of life. His mother, Tammy Arnott said the turnout is a true testament to the kind of person Corey was, and that’s how she said she’ll remember him.

‘He always said, ‘I love you.’ He was smart, he was funny, he was a prankster,” Arnott said.

It’s been less than a week since Corey died.

“He was a great kid who ultimately had a substance-abuse problem, and that’s why we’re where we are today,” Arnott said.

She believes on Sunday, Sept. 11, Corey overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet pills. He was 24 years old. Through her grief, Arnott is warning others of how dangerous the drug can be and how she thinks more deaths could be prevented.

“The reason I’m talking to you today and trying to keep it together is because we need things to change,” Arnott said. “We need lawmakers to understand that these kids are dying, these people are dying. (These) are people many, many people love, and it’s preventable.

She said her family faced multiple challenges trying to get Corey help. And while she can’t be certain, Arnott also thinks tools like fentanyl test strips could have prevented her son from overdosing.

“I need to do something. I need to keep busy. So, I need to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

Arnott said the policies surrounding harm reduction and addiction need to change. She said those wishing to honor Corey can do so by donating to a Kansas nonprofit called DCCCA. The organization sends Kansans free Narcan kits, but currently has a witlist and is in need of help.

