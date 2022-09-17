KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash.

According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. Friday night on northbound US-169 at Amory Road, when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry failed to yield to a 2019 Jeep Compass, entering its path. The report said the Jeep Compass, driven by 41-year-old Amanda Schaffer, struck the passenger side of the Camry, driven by 32-year-old Yalda Allavi.

Both drivers were seriously injured and transported to North Kansas City Hospital.

The seven-year-old boy was one of four passengers riding in the 2016 Toyota Camry. He was not using a safety device, according to the report.

After the Compass struck the Camry, Allavi’s car was pushed into a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. That car, driven by a 44-year-old Holt, Missouri, man was moderately damaged and was able to be driven from the scene.

Along with Allavi and the 7-year-old boy, three other passengers in the Camry suffered minor injuries.

