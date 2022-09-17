Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning.

Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.

High pressure will be the focal point for this heat with near record highs expected Sunday through Tuesday afternoons. Once the ridge breaks down a cold front will sweep through, knocking our temperatures into the 70s for afternoon highs by Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

