‘Detention is necessary’: Prosecutors release graphic details of alleged Golubski sexual assaults

WARNING: The contents of this story are graphic.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - “Detention is necessary.”

In a graphic court motion filed Friday, federal prosecutors urged a judge to keep disgraced ex-police officer Roger Golubski behind bars. The former Kansas City Kansas Police Department detective was charged Thursday with federal civil rights crimes for sexually assaulting two victims while acting under color of law, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

In the court motion, prosecutors say Golubski contacted a middle school student who was either 13 or 14 years old at the time with a blocked number. The filing says Golubski told her he needed to speak with her because she was a potential witness to a crime.

Golubski drove her into an alley and forced her to perform sex and threatened her that if she did not keep her mouth shut, she could “kiss [her] sweet little grandmother goodbye,” the document stated.

About a week later, Golubski had the victim meet him in another parking lot. After the victim got into his car, Golubski raped her, the document alleged. The victim told investigators that at one point she thought about trying to shoot the officer with the gun he was carrying. Again, he threatened her to stay quiet about their encounter.

The defendant sexually assaulted S.K. more than 10 times over the course of the next approximately 3 years. Each time, the defendant made a blocked-number call to S.K.’s cell phone and arranged a time and place for their meeting. Each time, he had his firearm, and each time S.K. feared that he would kill her and/or her grandmother if she did not submit.

He slapped her, punched her, threatened to beat her brains on the car dashboard, choked the victim, struck her with his firearm, and once pointed the gun at her feet saying, “b**** I can make you dance,” the document alleged.

Golubski even drove the victim to a cemetery, prompted her to get out of the car and “instructed her to find an area to dig her own grave,” the court document stated.

The court filing also cited seven other victims who accused Golubksi of various assaults: one time threatening to kill a victim’s children after he raped her and another woman saying Golubksi tried to perform oral sex on her in his police station office.

Federal prosecutors encouraged the judge to consider other cases currently under investigation; outlining seven more cases involving rape and sodomy. One victim said Golubski told her, “Who would believe you over me?”

The court filing alleged one instance of Golubski threatening to kill a victim’s children after he raped her and another woman saying Golubksi tried to perform oral sex on her in his police station office.

He saw one of his rape victims in a hospital years after he sexually assaulted her and said “Long time no see,” terrifying the victim so that she switched hospitals, the document stated.

One victim told investigators that Golubski drove her to a small field and attempted to rape her while he was wearing his gun and badge.

[VICTIM] screamed, “Why are you doing this?” [GOLUBSKI] responded, “Because I can.”

The federal prosecuting team wrote in their court motion that Golubski is “more dangerous—not less—today.” They stated their investigation has brought to light Golubski’s tendencies to keep “tabs” on and threaten his victims. They also point out he faces a potential life sentence.

“His connections to organized crime and criminals; and his facility with manipulating those connections to gain benefits for himself,” the document read. “The defendant’s victims live in fear because he has used his position of power to terrorize and traumatize them.”

A detention hearing for Golubski has been scheduled for Sept. 19.

The FBI encourages anyone with information in this case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, the following resources are available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.