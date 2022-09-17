Cooper Davis Act hopes to hold social media companies accountable for illegal drug sales

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Social media is at the center of a new bill regarding fentanyl.

In 2021, 16-year-old Cooper Davis overdosed after he and three friends purchased what they thought was percocet. The teenager had in fact bought a fentanyl-laced pill from a dealer they met on social media.

Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, announced Friday he has introduced the Cooper Davis Act, which would require social media companies and other communication service providers to take on a more active role in working with federal agencies to combat the illegal sale and distribution of drugs on their platforms, his office stated.

“We’re honored to have Cooper’s name on this bill,” Cooper’s mother Libby said. “A higher level of accountability for social media companies is more important than ever today.”

To make others aware of the dangers of fentanyl, Libby and her husband started a campaign — Keepin’ Clean for Coop. They have a Facebook page by that name.

Marshall, meanwhile, has asked what federal agencies are doing to stop fentanyl trafficking in the U.S. and learned from CDC director Rochelle Walensky she has had conversations about declaring the fentanyl crisis a public health emergency.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen, and almost every day in Kansas somebody dies from fentanyl poisoning,” Marshall said. “Just one pill can kill, and in Cooper’s case, it only took half a pill.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.