Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

