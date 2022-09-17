Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

ATV crash kills Olathe man

A 52-year-old man died in Olathe Friday night after crashing an ATV.
A 52-year-old man died in Olathe Friday night after crashing an ATV.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene.

According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV, struck a curb and ejected the man. He was transported to a local medical facility and later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury
Six people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night in Clay County.
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
The Jaguars improved to 3-0, while the Cougars fell to 1-2.
Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0