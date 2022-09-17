ATV crash kills Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene.

According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV, struck a curb and ejected the man. He was transported to a local medical facility and later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

