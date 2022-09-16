Watson’s pick-six leads Chiefs to 27-24 win over Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good things come to those who wait. And the Kansas City Chiefs waited until the seventh round to select rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who made an impact in Thursday night’s home opener with a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

The pick-six for the rookie out of Washington State gave the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kansas City would not trail for the remainder of the game, going on to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24.

THE ROOK WITH A 99-YARD PICK SIX‼️ @jaylenwatson12 pic.twitter.com/fNZkRQL1wU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022

Kansas City was held scoreless throughout the first quarter and trailed 10-0 moments into the second quarter when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found Zander Horvath for a 1-yard score.

The Chiefs got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown pass as quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled around and slung a ball to Jerick McKinnon for the score. Trailing 17-7, Mahomes stepped up in the pocket and found free agent addition Justin Watson for a 41-yard score on 3rd-and-10, shortening the Chiefs’ deficit to 17-14 with 7:22 left in the third quarter.

Watson’s deep touchdown came moments after a Mahomes interception was overturned due to the ball hitting the ground.

Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Herbert left the game briefly in the fourth quarter. He finished with 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, completing 33 of 48 passes in the contest.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones disrupted the Chargers all night long, tallying two sacks in the second half.

Kansas City improves to 2-0 with the win. In Week 3, the Chiefs will travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 25 at noon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.