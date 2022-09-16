Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center.

Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.

Police said Stiner was trying to cross the road as a Kenworth T880 was turning left. The police didn’t specify which of the two roads she was trying to cross.

The person driving the dump truck didn’t see the Stiner, but did feel a bump. When he got out, he saw the 24-year-old woman under the vehicle.

Stiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured in this incident.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.