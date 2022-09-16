Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night.

According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.

“Change is hard and it takes time,” said interim county administrator Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “The Unified Government is at a crossroads and the 2023 Budget represents a new day. While every issue cannot be solved within a single budget cycle, this budget process has taught us what it will take to protect the financial integrity of our organization.”

The UG Forward campaign said it intends to structurally reimagine the organization to create greater efficiency and customer service. The upcoming budget year, starting Jan. 1, 2023, should feature the following priorities:

Invest in the streets: UG said 72 percent of the community ranked streets as the most important community service. The new budget includes an increase in the street preservation budget of 25 percent. Provide tax relief: What the UG said is a relatively nominal reduction for all taxpayers will give taxpayers a savings of $41 per year for residential properties valued at $150,000 and $267 per year for commercial properties valued at $500,000. Foster innovation and resiliency: According to the release, the Unified Government will use UG Forward to continue its focus on transforming the way it operates. Invest in our parks: A shift of $250,000 from the County General Fund to the Parks General Fund will enable the Unified Government to increase recreation programming. The release said studies showed the community wanted better access to walking and biking trails, park equipment and youth, adult and senior services.

