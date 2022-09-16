Two Leavenworth residents charged with murder in 2019 missing man case

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson is charging two Leavenworth residents with first-degree murder.

Joshua Adam Brown, 39, and Patricia Janette Perkins, 36, are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Anthony Doughty.

Perkins was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday afternoon on a $750,000 bond.

Doughty had been reported missing in 2019.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it with details as they follow.

