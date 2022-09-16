Travis Kelce moves into sixth all-time in tight end receptions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce keeps making history. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end moved into sixth all-time in NFL history for receptions made by a tight end with his second catch Thursday night during the Chiefs’ home-opener.

Kelce surpassed former Saints, Seahawks, Packers and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham to move into sixth place.

Still the best in the biz 🏹 pic.twitter.com/AmIISeANzI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022

The catch was his 714th of his career.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.