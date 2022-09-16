Travis Kelce moves into sixth all-time in tight end receptions
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce keeps making history. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end moved into sixth all-time in NFL history for receptions made by a tight end with his second catch Thursday night during the Chiefs’ home-opener.
Kelce surpassed former Saints, Seahawks, Packers and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham to move into sixth place.
The catch was his 714th of his career.
