Travis Kelce moves into sixth all-time in tight end receptions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) works out before an NFL football game against...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) works out before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce keeps making history. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end moved into sixth all-time in NFL history for receptions made by a tight end with his second catch Thursday night during the Chiefs’ home-opener.

Kelce surpassed former Saints, Seahawks, Packers and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham to move into sixth place.

The catch was his 714th of his career.

