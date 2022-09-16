Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Royals officially eliminated from playoff contention

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right,...
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, and Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, talk during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Minneapolis. Both players are wearing No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals were officially eliminated from playoff contention Thursday night following a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City’s loss dropped the Royals to 57-87 on the year and finished off another series getting swept by the Twins. It also secured its seventh straight season without a playoff appearance following the 2015 World Series title.

Daniel Lynch was given the loss, moving his record to 4-11. Salvador Perez added to his home run tally with a two-run home run, his 21st of the season, in the fourth inning.

Kansas City heads to Boston to take on the Red Sox in a three-game series this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football...
Mahomes teases PFF following Thursday night win
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson runs an interception back for a touchdown during...
Watson’s pick-six leads Chiefs to 27-24 win over Chargers
'We battled': Patrick Mahomes speaks following the 27-24 win over the Chargers
Watson's interception gave the Chiefs the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson, star of Chiefs home opener, details his pick-6