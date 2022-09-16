Royals officially eliminated from playoff contention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals were officially eliminated from playoff contention Thursday night following a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City’s loss dropped the Royals to 57-87 on the year and finished off another series getting swept by the Twins. It also secured its seventh straight season without a playoff appearance following the 2015 World Series title.

Daniel Lynch was given the loss, moving his record to 4-11. Salvador Perez added to his home run tally with a two-run home run, his 21st of the season, in the fourth inning.

Kansas City heads to Boston to take on the Red Sox in a three-game series this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.