Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the question being asked by families, activists and lawyers: What is next in the federal investigation into Roger Golubski?

Will it end there or will investigators peel back more layers of corruption and wrongdoing?

Roc Nation, the social justice division of rapper Jay Z’s philanthropy, has been calling for a wide-ranging investigation into KCKPD, even taking out full-page ads in the Washington Post regarding Kansas City, Kansas, calling it “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. History.”

ALSO READ: Former KCK detective charged with deprivation of civil rights for sexually assaulting victims

“I think that the arrest of Roger Golubski is certainly sort of the tip of the iceberg,” said Dania Diaz with Roc Nation. “He was in a leadership role. And certainly, you know, with that comes a lot of power and influence over how an organization operates. It calls into question what other you know, acts of misconduct have occurred under his leadership, and also at the KCKPD as a whole.

Other groups have echoed that sentiment.

More2 released the following statement:

For years MORE2 has organized with survivors and family members of those victimized by a corrupt criminal legal system. Though the entire system allowed, encouraged, and covered up violence, this corruption has been embodied in Det. Roger Golubski, who despite dozens of credible allegations of horrific violence, continued to seemingly evade consequence and accountability...until yesterday.

While we rarely celebrate an indictment, this one is well deserved and a long time in the making. Now it’s time for systemic accountability and reckoning. Now, it’s time to overhaul the systems that have allowed for this to occur.

The Midwest Innocence Project released this statement:

Former Kansas City, Kansas police Detective Roger Golubski was arrested in connection with the atrocities he committed against the Wyandotte County community. His arrest marks the first step in holding those involved responsible for the harms they have perpetrated, particularly those against Black women, and we commend the Department of Justice and FBI for their work to begin the process of accountability.

This arrest is just a beginning, and we know that true justice demands more. A full investigation into the abuses in Wyandotte County and systemic reforms are needed to ensure that no other police officers and public officials can continue to abuse their power. We have hope that those steps are to come and are hopeful for a future that includes justice for victims and truth and reconciliation for the Wyandotte County community.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.