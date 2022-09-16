Pet of the Day: Jon Snow

Meet Jon Snow! He’s a 1-year-old Husky mix.

Jon Snow loves toys, people, and some cats.

Like any other Husky, Jon Snow is very active. He would love to find a family of his own to play in the snow with and cuddle up to this winter -- and for the rest of his life!

Ready to give Jon Snow a lifesaving chance? Visit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City’s adoption center on Sept. 16 and 17 for their fee-waived adoption weekend with Best Friends Animal Society!

For more information, visit their website or check their Facebook page.

