Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pet of the Day: Jon Snow

Jon Snow.
Jon Snow.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by The HSGKC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meet Jon Snow! He’s a 1-year-old Husky mix.

Jon Snow loves toys, people, and some cats.

Like any other Husky, Jon Snow is very active. He would love to find a family of his own to play in the snow with and cuddle up to this winter -- and for the rest of his life!

Ready to give Jon Snow a lifesaving chance? Visit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City’s adoption center on Sept. 16 and 17 for their fee-waived adoption weekend with Best Friends Animal Society!

For more information, visit their website or check their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dolphin will do best in a home without other dogs as she wants all of your love – but don’t...
Pet of the Day: Dolphin
Jagger Carnival.
Pet of the Day: Jagger Carnival
Harrison.
Pet of the Day: Harrison
Guenther is a 12 y/o shepherd/husky mix with LOTS of love to give.
Pet of the Day: Guenther