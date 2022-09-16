Pedestrian hit and killed on I-70, halting eastbound traffic near the stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person on-foot was hit and killed on Interstate 70 early Friday morning, halting all eastbound traffic near the Truman Sports Complex in east Kansas City.

Information is limited at this time, but police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just west of where it meets Interstate 435. Lanes were opened back up shortly before 6 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident, and KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

