Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-70, halting eastbound traffic near the stadiums

Police and MoDOT workers block off eastbound I-70 early Friday morning following a fatal...
Police and MoDOT workers block off eastbound I-70 early Friday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.(KC SCOUT)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person on-foot was hit and killed on Interstate 70 early Friday morning, halting all eastbound traffic near the Truman Sports Complex in east Kansas City.

Information is limited at this time, but police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just west of where it meets Interstate 435. Lanes were opened back up shortly before 6 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident, and KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A trio of Grain Valley Girl Scouts created a "Little Free Pantry," inspired by Little Free...
Grain Valley Girl Scouts create “Little Free Pantry” for those needing food help
Chiefs Legend Len Dawson's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, MO. We...
Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s funeral late Friday morning
Chiefs Legend Len Dawson's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, MO. We...
Chiefs Legend Len Dawson's funeral late Friday morning
Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry"
Grain Valley Girl Scouts create "Little Free Pantry" for those needing food help