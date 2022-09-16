Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam

People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky. (Source: Richard Kacere, UK Meteor Network founder)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People across the northern parts of the United Kingdom watched as a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern parts of England say the fireball lasted about 10-20 seconds.

Scientists say that’s a long time for a fireball to be seen, so they weren’t sure what it was at first.

Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to be moved to mainland
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Day 4 of Jungerman trial suspended because of possible COVID exposure
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate